Madrona Financial Services LLC Invests $6.65 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 482,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,731. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

