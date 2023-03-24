Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.58. 2,644,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,846. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.22.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.