Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Trading Down 1.1%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.56 and last traded at C$6.56. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.70.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.63 million during the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 111.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

