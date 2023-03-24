Luis Borges Sells 63,616 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) insider Luis Borges sold 63,616 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $239,832.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,750 shares in the company, valued at $164,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Luis Borges also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Luis Borges sold 15,597 shares of Century Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $55,369.35.
IPSC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 213,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $206.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
