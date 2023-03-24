LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Down 6%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $189.99 and last traded at $191.56. Approximately 145,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 901,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $1,750,514.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,573.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

