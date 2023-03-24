Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Purchases $48,000.00 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,090 shares in the company, valued at $536,988.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lipocine Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Lipocine stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Lipocine Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lipocine in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

