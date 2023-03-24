Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 569,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, digital distribution, new channel platforms and international distribution and sales. It operates through the following business segments: Motion Pictures, Media Networks and Television Production.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-A)
