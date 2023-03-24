LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE LITB opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.40. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

