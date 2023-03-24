Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LWAY opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,624,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

About Lifeway Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.