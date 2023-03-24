Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of LWAY opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.
Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods
In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,624,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.