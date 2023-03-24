LifeSteps Financial Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 11.7% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.58. 26,874,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,854,484. The company has a market cap of $162.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

