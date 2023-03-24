LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $123.62. 2,321,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,809,290. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

