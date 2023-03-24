LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,797,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.71. 997,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,002. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

