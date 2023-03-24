Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCRGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 6.6 %

Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

