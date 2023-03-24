Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Shares Down 2.3%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

