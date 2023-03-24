Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after acquiring an additional 401,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

