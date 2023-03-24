Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $214.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $280.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

