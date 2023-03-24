Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been given a €62.00 ($66.67) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KBX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) price objective on Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KBX traded down €0.62 ($0.67) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €61.10 ($65.70). 160,016 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €62.17 and its 200-day moving average is €53.96. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a 52 week high of €74.40 ($80.00).

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

