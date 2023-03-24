KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $13.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.68. 213,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.40.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

