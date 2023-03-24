Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIRK stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

