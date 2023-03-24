Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of KIM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,736. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.