Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $123.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $122.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.57. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

