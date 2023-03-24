KILT Protocol Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46,069,923,731,258.30 billion and approximately $59,144.73 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

KILT Protocol Token Trading

