Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.62. 1,048,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,187,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

