Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.62. 1,048,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,187,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.
Kilroy Realty Stock Up 5.6 %
The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
Read More
