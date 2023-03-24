Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises about 2.3% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 468,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,393. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

