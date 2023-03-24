Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,335.00

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,335 ($16.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,355 ($16.64). Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($16.39), with a volume of 180,307 shares.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,335 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,335. The company has a market capitalization of £159.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64.

About Jupiter US Smaller Companies

(Get Rating)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.