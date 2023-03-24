JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.56

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.56 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 104.40 ($1.28). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 105.60 ($1.30), with a volume of 2,067,899 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -593.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.75.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -555.56%.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

