JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on THLLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Thales from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $29.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. Thales has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $29.69.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

