JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€205.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($241.94) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €177.00 ($190.32) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.10 ($170.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HNR1 opened at €170.10 ($182.90) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($125.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €173.58.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

