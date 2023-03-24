JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Trading Down 4.1%

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €48.25 ($51.88) and last traded at €48.25 ($51.88). Approximately 8,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.30 ($54.09).

JST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €52.56 and its 200-day moving average is €47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

