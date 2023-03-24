Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Netflix comprises about 2.4% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $10,160,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $327.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

