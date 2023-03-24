JOE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.40 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, JOE has traded up 105.3% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $150.23 million and approximately $29.40 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001581 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

