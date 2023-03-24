JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $119.16

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.16 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 118.40 ($1.45). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 118.80 ($1.46), with a volume of 679,029 shares.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £783.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.86 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.12.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

In other JLEN Environmental Assets Group news, insider Alan Bates purchased 12,500 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,420.73). 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

