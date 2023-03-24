Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.73

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and traded as high as $45.27. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 5,357 shares trading hands.

JRONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($25.91) to €24.80 ($26.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

