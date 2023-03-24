Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €10.50 ($11.29) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.75 ($11.56) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €11.14 ($11.97). 6,398,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.61). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.25.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

