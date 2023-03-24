J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 228 ($2.80) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.53) to GBX 213 ($2.62) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.00.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
JSAIY opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
