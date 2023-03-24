J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Centene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene Stock Performance

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.