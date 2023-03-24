J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 4.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

NYSE MS traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,660,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,571. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

