J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.30.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $151.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,089 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,440 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

