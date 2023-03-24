ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) vs. Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Head to Head Contrast

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) and Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ITOCHU shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ITOCHU and Parkson Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITOCHU 5.85% 14.31% 5.67% Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00 Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ITOCHU and Parkson Retail Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

ITOCHU has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ITOCHU and Parkson Retail Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITOCHU $100.44 billion 0.50 $6.70 billion $7.68 8.23 Parkson Retail Group $515.53 million 0.09 -$19.15 million N/A N/A

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Summary

ITOCHU beats Parkson Retail Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business. The Machinery segment includes plant projects, marine, aerospace, automobile, construction machinery, industrial systems, and life and healthcare business. The Metals and Minerals segment offers metals and mineral resources, steel and non-ferrous products, and coal, nuclear, and solar business. The Energy and Chemicals segment pertains to oil and gas trading, energy resources development, and chemicals business. The Food segment focuses on food resources, product processing, midstream distribution, and retail business. The ICT and Realty segment deals with forest products, general merchandise, ICT, insurance, logistics, construction, realty, and financial business. The Others segment includes the overseas legal corporations in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China and Hong Kong. The company was founded by Chubei Itoh in 1858 and is

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 43 Parkson stores, 2 Parkson Newcore city malls, and 1 Lion mall in 30 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services, as well as consumer financing and trading services. In addition, it operates as a licensor for the Franco brand. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

