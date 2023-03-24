iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.14. 655,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.