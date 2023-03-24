iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.