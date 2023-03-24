iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,415,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $237.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,278. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.39 and a 200-day moving average of $246.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

