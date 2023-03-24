iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.07

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.07 and last traded at $70.95, with a volume of 88294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.02.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after buying an additional 967,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 869,859 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 747,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,159,000 after buying an additional 327,513 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.