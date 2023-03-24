iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,874,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,545,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,478,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 531,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.59. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $135.17.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

