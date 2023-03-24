IPVERSE (IPV) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $882,930.90 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

