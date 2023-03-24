iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ) Shares Down 2.8%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.29. 143,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 153,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:GAZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 10.02% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

