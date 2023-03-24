Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $308.64 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

