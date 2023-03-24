Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

