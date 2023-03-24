International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 million, a P/E ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.75. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

