Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Shares Down 4%

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.44. 2,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Interfor Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corp. engages in the business of producing and selling lumber, timber, and other wood products. It operates sawmills in Washington, Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana; and value-added remanufacturing plant. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

